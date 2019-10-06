SEATTLE — If you're an animal lover who is also looking for a new take on yoga, Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville may have just what you need.

Kitten yoga offers attendees 45 minutes of yoga instruction with a twist - little kittens making their away around your mat as you perfect your poses. After you get your workout in, you're able to spend time cuddling them before you leave. The best part? 100% of the proceeds go towards Homeward Pet Adoption Center's mission of taking care of homeless cats and dogs.

You can keep an eye on their Facebook page for the next kitten and puppy yoga opportunity, but for now, Kim Halstead shares more about the classes and how you can bring home a furry friend from Homeward Pet.

Upcoming Events

Kitten Shower

Join Homeward Pet for light refreshments and activities as you get a peek at their newest kitten arrivals. Donations of kitten care supplies, like litter pans, cat scratchers, and kitten food are greatly appreciated!

Saturday, June 15, 10:30 AM at Fairwinds – Brittany Park, 17143 133rd Ave NE, Woodinville.

Dads & Dogs Weekend

Bring your pup and a leash and enjoy complimentary hot dogs at Sol Stone Winery, with donations benefiting Homeward Pet Adoption Center and Guide Dogs for the Blind. There will be treats for your four legged pals too.

Saturday and Sunday, June 15 & 16 from Noon – 5:00 pm at Sol Stone Winery, 19151 144th Ave NE, Woodinville.

