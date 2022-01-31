Actor and comedian Paul Reiser is coming to Seattle

Paul Reiser joined New Day NW to talk about his upcoming standup show at the Neptune Theater and how making TV shows has changed over the years. 📺 #newdaynw

Paul Reiser is one of those guys who can do it all. He's an actor, comedian, musician, and more. He's played roles in hit shows like "Stranger Things," "The Kominsky Method," and "Mad About You." Did you know he even composed the theme song for "Mad About You?"

Of all the things he's done — and he has a ton of credits — Reiser says his favorite thing is standup comedy. Luckily, he's coming to Seattle next week to perform at The Neptune Theater on Friday, Feb. 11.

Reiser joined New Day NW to talk more about what he's been up to and how making TV shows has changed over the years.