x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Actor and comedian Paul Reiser is coming to Seattle

Paul Reiser joined New Day NW to talk about his upcoming standup show at the Neptune Theater and how making TV shows has changed over the years. 📺 #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Paul Reiser joined New Day NW to talk about his upcoming standup comedy performance in Seattle.

Paul Reiser is one of those guys who can do it all. He's an actor, comedian, musician, and more. He's played roles in hit shows like "Stranger Things," "The Kominsky Method," and "Mad About You." Did you know he even composed the theme song for "Mad About You?"

Of all the things he's done — and he has a ton of credits — Reiser says his favorite thing is standup comedy. Luckily, he's coming to Seattle next week to perform at The Neptune Theater on Friday, Feb. 11.

Reiser joined New Day NW to talk more about what he's been up to and how making TV shows has changed over the years.

RELATED: Stars say goodbye to 'The Kominsky Method'

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   

In Other News

Have you tried these foods before? - New Day NW