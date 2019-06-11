SEATTLE — Seattle's Pastry Pets are adorable, handsewn toys and are the brainchild of Skye Saylor and Thomas Marnin, AKA Marnsaylor. Part pastries and part stuffed animals ... it’s a Pastry Pet!

Huge or small, the Donut Cats or Éclair Bears and Honey Buns are silly, fun, and spark joy for people young and old. Each one is lovingly handcrafted by Skye and Thomas in their Georgetown studio. The married duo started with a pop-up, then the cutest pop-up at Pike Place Market, where they are now busily working on opening their brick-and-mortar store.

"Lovingly handcrafted" is important to Thomas and Sky. The married duo started with a pop-up and then a stand at Pike Place Market and are prepping to open their own brick and mortar there! They will be on the downstairs level, right next to the Magic Shop and across from the Shoe Museum!

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.