SEATTLE — Parents aim to raise a responsible and self-confident child. But the real world often looks different: kids struggle after leaving home while parents often have trouble letting go and preparing their kids for independence.

The book, Wings Not Strings: Parenting Strategies to Let Go with Confidence has has practical strategies for parents to be able to help launch their kids, knowing they are responsible and confident to handle the pressures of life.

Co-authors Dennis Trittin and Arlyn Lawrence talked about the 4 Pillars of Empowered Parenting:

Philosophy

Communication

Training

Encouragement

The 4 big changes facing young adults:

They’re in the driver’s seat now

Major life decisions are at hand

Life becomes increasingly competitive

Their ability to form new, healthy relationships will be critical

Wings Not Strings surveys today's young adult landscape and reveals how contemporary parenting styles and other factors are contributing to the lack of adult readiness evident in today’s adolescents. It then offers empowering parenting solutions that build the leadership and life skills children need to flourish—giving them wings, not strings.

