Parenting strategies to ease your child's COVID-19 fueled anxiety

SEATTLE — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread within our community, it's not surprising that many kids are experiencing anxiety. Dr. Kendra Read, Psychologist and Director of Anxiety Programs at Seattle Children’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine clinic, shared some tips for parents on how to help ease these feelings:
- Learn the facts from credible sources: Parents should learn the facts from credible sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies.
- Check in with your child and ask what questions they have: Start by asking what your child knows about the situation. Listen more than you talk and try to validate their feelings.
- Watch for changes in behavior: Along with listening to your child’s words, notice signs of extra stress, like problems with sleep, separation anxiety, repetitive behaviors (such as excessive hand-washing) or the need for excessive reassurance.
- Model healthy ways to cope with anxiety: You can help your child face their anxiety about COVID-19 by modeling healthy ways to cope with anxiety that you may have, for example, mentioning that you feel anxious and showing your child or teen how you can still complete a task. Show confidence in your child’s ability to face their anxiety. Recognize their bravery with praise and rewards, even when steps are small.
- Limit media coverage: While it’s important to be informed as recommendations change, try to turn off media, including social media, for most of the day to help you and your family from feeling overwhelmed.
- Take care of yourself: Develop a plan to manage your own feelings. Talking with friends, family and colleagues may help.
- Tune in to Seattle Children’s Facebook Live expert panel events: You can watch recordings of Seattle Children's past events that covered parental stress and how cope, live and learn during COVID-19 at seattlechildrens.org. The next Facebook Live event is Friday, May 1 and will cover at-home learning and special education.
