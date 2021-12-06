Helpful tips to navigate your child's next temper tantrum

Child development specialist Claire Lerner joined New Day NW to share tips to help you retain control when your child is acting difficult. #newdaynw

There's a time in every parent's life when their sweet baby morphs into a whiny, temper tantrum-throwing tyrant.

Child development specialist Claire Lerner has spent decades helping families get through this.

"One of the most humbling things nobody tells you when you become a parent is that you actually have no control over your child," she said.

She joined New Day NW to discuss what she learned while writing "Why Is My Child in Charge?" and how to retain control of situations with your child while still giving them choices.