How to incorporate the Pantone Color of the Year into your wardrobe

Every year Pantone announces the color of the year. The Pantone Color Institute forecasts global color trends and then picks a color.

Last year, we needed two colors to get us through; Ultimate Gray and Illuminating Yellow. This year, a dynamic periwinkle blue deemed Very Peri was chosen.

Stylist Darcy Camden joined New Day NW to show us how to incorporate the color into our wardrobes!

What is the Pantone color of the year?: Every year, the experts at the Pantone Color Institute select a color that they predict will have a strong presence in fashion and design. The color usually represents a collective mood or theme, and this year’s color is Very Peri, which is a mix of blue and red (aka purple).

What are we supposed to do with this information? Honestly, you can take it or leave it! If you like blues and purples, then this is good news, because you’re going to see Very Peri and similar shades everywhere. If you already own it in your wardrobe, you may want to pull it out and make an effort to wear it this year.

Any tips for integrating new colors into our wardrobes? Yes! Pantone has an app that, as a stylist, I use all the time. It’s free and it essentially lets you take a picture of anything in real life to capture a color; then the app generates additional colors that complement and look good with that color. I use it when I’m styling, and I used it recently when I was decorating my new office. It’s great. It’s called the Pantone Studio app in the app store.

5 easy ways to add Very Peri into your life

1. Athleisure/workout wear. One thing I really like about Very Peri is that it pairs well with neutrals like black, grey, and white. If you are bored with your basic black leggings, this is the perfect shot of color to infuse into your loungewear or gym clothes. I went to Athleta at University Village and saw a TON of purple and periwinkle blue. My favorite piece is their Coaster Luxe Sweatshirt; it’s the perfect weight and they have a special fabric called Plush Nirvana that is incredibly soft. Available sizes XXS-3XL ($79, athleta.gap.com)

2. Shoes. If you like bold color but you’re not confident it will be flattering with your complexion, you can always wear it on your feet, away from your face. Problem solved! One of my favorite sustainable sneaker brands is called Cariuma, and they did a unisex sneaker collaboration with Pantone and created two designs in Very Peri. These are on pre-order right now slated to ship in March, and for every pair they sell they plant two trees. ($89, cariama.com)

3. Elevated accessories. I’ve been embracing headbands (instead of jewelry) as a way to elevate and add some sparkle to my outfits. Anthropologie has an amazing collection of beautiful headbands, and they are so affordable! I got a pack of two beauties for $11 total! (anthropologie.com)

4. Socks. Another really safe place to experiment with new colors is in your socks. Have you tried the Gap Cozy Socks? They’re made with 60% recycled polyester and they are AMAZING (I like them because they come up higher on my leg than other brands and they stay up. And they’re $5! ($5.99, gap.com)

5. Nail Polish. Another easy, affordable way to experiment with color is with nail polish. If you don’t like it, you can just take it off! Essie has two colors that are right in the wheelhouse of Very Peri: #780 Wink of Sleep and #770 Prettifying-a-surfer. ($8, Bartells and other drug stores).

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.