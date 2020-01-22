SEATTLE — Our Wellness Wednesday doctors convene to answer questions and dive deeper into their specialties:
- Dr. Tianna Tsitsis from RejuvenationMD: Using your own body to heal with Platelet-Rich Plasma injections
- Dr. David Reuter from Allegro Pediatrics: 5 Qualities of an Emotionally Intelligent child
- Dr. Daniella Ferdico from Sensory Access: Creating sensory-friendly live entertainment everyone can enjoy
- Dr. Samira Ummat from Longevity Medical Clinic: How hormones can prevent breast cancer and boost quality of life for menopausal women
- Dr. Timothy Panah from Skinny Seattle : Skinny Seattle's unique and customizable weight loss program
