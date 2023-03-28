What to pack for spring break: Fanny packs, shorts, and sunscreen that won't melt

Stylist Darcy Camden is back with a spring break edition of her popular "Ask Darcy" segment. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — It's almost time for spring break and if you're hovering over that suitcase wondering what to bring, today is your lucky day!

Back with a spring break edition of her popular "Ask Darcy" segment is stylist Darcy Camden!

Ask Darcy: Spring Break Edition

Q: “I’m taking a quick three day work trip to someplace warm — but it will be chilly in the evenings — and I don’t want to pack a lot of clothes. Any tips?”

A. I have the perfect hero piece for you (one thing you can wear lots of different ways). The City Stripe Draped Shirtdress (Everlane, $178) can be worn as a dress or open as a long jacket and the nice, thick fabric travels exceptionally well.

Q: “Is it cool to wear a fanny pack at a theme park?”

A. Yes! Fanny packs are cool. My favorite is by a brand called Kibou. It’s leather and it has all the things a parent of young kids might need, like a pouch for diaper wipes and a fold-out changing pad. I don’t usually wear it around my waist, I wear it more like a crossbody bag. Crossbody bags, incidentally, are possibly a more stylish cousin of the fanny pack. Madewell has a great selection right now for around $100.

Q: “Shorts. Can they look good? Is there something comfortable and flattering that’s not too short?”

A. Shorts can be a real struggle — it’s hard to find something flattering, comfortable, not too short, not too long, and I personally struggle with this every time I’m going someplace very warm and requiring of shorts. Luckily, I found a great solution early this year. Gap has an incredible linen short, and everything about it is great. Quality fabric, nice neutral colors, high waist, flattering inseam and great price. ($49.95, gap.com)

Q: “What’s the best facial sunscreen?”

A. I have two great sunscreens to share. One is the sunscreen I wear under my make-up everyday, it’s by La Roche Posay, Anthelios Dry Touch SPF 60 ($19.99, target.com). I love it, it’s not oily or sticky — it has a slight sunscreen fragrance, which I actually love, but other than that it’s undetectable and all-day wearable. If I’m going to a hot beach, I take the Coola Refreshing Watercream sunscreen ($48, sephora.com), because it’s just that: refreshing and cooling. This is what I slather on at the beach to keep my skin protected and hydrated, it feels amazing.

Q: “I’m not going anywhere for spring break! Any tips to help me get a little boost anyway?”

A. Same! I went to Arizona for a few days for work, but my family doesn’t have anything planned for spring break. However, I feel like I want some Vitamin D and a little glow to my skin, so I’ve been treating myself at home to Suja Vitamin D juice shots every morning (sujajuice.com) — I’m obsessed with them! — and my favorite self tanner, Bali Body, self tanning mousse. (us.balibodyco.com)

