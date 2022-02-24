Six Black STEM heroes you should know about

Pacific Science Center's Holly Duskin joined New Day NW to celebrate the achievements of six Black STEM heroes. Plus, a fun experiment for kids at home. #newdaynw

From understanding diet and cardiovascular health to inventing the Super Soaker and engineering nuclear propulsion for NASA, Black people have made countless contributions in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM.)

That's why the Pacific Science Center works to amplify Black voices all year long.

Holly Duskin, digital learning manager at Pacific Science Center, joined New Day NW to highlight six examples of Black figures in STEM who have made outstanding contributions to their field. Plus, she shared a science activity that parents can do with their kids at home to further explore these stories.

Featured Black Scientists

Lonnie Johnson — Inventor and Engineer

A curious child, Johnson experimented by taking things apart to figure out how they worked. Once, he nearly burned his house down trying to create rocket fuel. Johnson became an engineer working on the stealth bomber program for the Air Force and on nuclear propulsion systems for NASA. But the inventions he is most famous for are the Super Soaker and Nerf toy gun!

Mae Jemison — Engineer and NASA Astronaut

Mae could have been a dancer, but she always wanted to be an astronaut. Entering college at age 16, she earned degrees in chemistry, Afro-American studies, and medicine. But space still called, so Mae applied to NASA. She became the first African American woman in space as crew on the shuttle Endeavour and then formed a company to develop technologies that improve everyday life.

Stephanie D. Wilson — NASA Astronaut and Engineer

Stephanie D. Wilson is a veteran of three spaceflights: STS-121 in 2006, STS-120 in 2007, and STS-131 in 2010 and has logged more than 42 days in space. She is a member of the Artemis Team, a select group of astronauts charged with focusing on the development and training efforts for early Artemis missions. She has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science from Harvard University, Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from University of Texas at Austin, and did her graduate research on control and modeling of large, flexible space structures sponsored by NASA Graduate Student Researchers Fellowship.

Rae Wynn-Grant — Wildlife Ecologist

As an ecologist, Wynn-Grant has an expertise in uncovering how human activity influences carnivore behavior and ecology. Working in the central coast of California, she is studying the unique ecology of carnivores in coastal zones as well as the role of protected areas in connectivity of high-quality habitat for large carnivores. She is a research fellow with National Geographic Society focusing on carnivore conservation in partnership with the American Prairie Reserve and a visiting scientist position at the American Museum of Natural History.

Bisi Ezerioha — Professional Race Car Driver, Entrepreneur, and Engineer

Ezerioha is the CEO and chief engineer of his company, Bisimoto Engineering. At the age of 15, he attended the Anambra State University of Technology to study petrochemical engineering. After a year of studies in West Africa, he graduated with honors in applied and natural science associate degrees and obtained his bachelor's in chemical engineering and engineering management from California State University. After a decade of pharmaceutical research and sales, he opened Bisimoto Engineering, focusing on design, manufacturing, and sales of high-performance parts for motorsports. He has been involved in import drag racing and has built and driven the fastest carbureted front-wheel-drive vehicle in the world.

Marie Maynard Daly — Biochemist

Inspired by her father, who was financially unable to finish his degree, Daly became the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry. Her research significantly contributed to our understanding of heart attacks and lung disease. In addition, her trailblazing research helped advance our understanding of how diet affects cardiovascular health and the circulatory system.