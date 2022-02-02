New book highlights an obscure part of Pacific Northwest history

"Deep In The Woods" is a new book that tells the story of George Weyerhaeuser, who was kidnapped at nine years old in the 1930s. #newdaynw

For those wanting to read more about the history of the Pacific Northwest, this new book is for you.

The Weyerhaeuser Family, known by many as the Paper People, are the founders of a massive timber company headquartered in Seattle.

In the 1930s, nine-year-old George Weyerhaeuser was kidnapped and the biggest manhunt in Northwest history ensued.

Author Bryan Johnston joined New Day Northwest to talk about his book, "Deep In The Woods," which tells George's story.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

It is a crime even the FBI must have considered fantastic and absurd.

In 1935, nine-year-old George Weyerhaeuser, heir to one of the wealthiest families in America, is snatched off the streets two blocks from his home. The boy is kept manacled in a pit, chained to a tree, and locked in a closet. The perps—a career bank robber, a petty thief, and his nineteen-year-old never-been-in-trouble Mormon wife—quickly become the targets of the biggest manhunt in Northwest history. The caper plays out like a Hollywood thriller with countless twists and improbable developments. Perhaps the most astonishing thing of all, though, is how it all ends.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Bryan Johnston counted network affiliate television as his employer for twenty-five years, earning eleven regional Emmy awards as a writer and producer. He is the author of several Northwest-centric books and has written for numerous magazines and websites. He is currently the Creative Director for a Seattle creative agency. He is a born and bred Seattleite and lives there still with his wife, two teenage kids, and one large goldendoodle. His loves are sports, movies, and books. He’s a middling golfer and used to have reasonable pop from the right side of the plate in his softball days. His favorite book is "A Gentleman in Moscow", by Amor Towles; his favorite movie is "Casablanca." Perhaps his greatest desire is to see the Seattle Mariners in the World Series in his lifetime. He is not holding his breath.