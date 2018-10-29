Seattle — The Nandina plant is known as heavenly bamboo, even though it is not bamboo. Native to eastern Asia, from the Himalayas to Japan, it is believed this plant will take away your troubles.

This plant is relatively easy to take care of, but does require enough water to keep mildew from forming. If that happens, you can cut it down to the base and it will grow back better looking. There are different variations of the Nandina plant. Today Ciscoe Morris brought one where the leaves turn bright red in the winter, and another where the leaves turn bright yellow.

