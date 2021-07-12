Music and art events around the PNW you won't want to miss

Art Zone's Nancy Guppy joined New Day NW to share art and music events you won't want to miss. Plus, some crafty gift ideas! #newdaynw

The Pacific Northwest is known for its natural outdoor scenery, but there are plenty of man-made wonders here as well, from art to music.

Art Zone's Nancy Guppy from the Seattle Channel joined New Day NW to share information about great events you won't want to miss. She even shared a few artsy gift ideas.

Catch Art Zone on Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. and stream anytime on the Seattle Channel website.

Visual art events

1) Henry Art Gallery: “Packaged Black” is a collaborative show between Barbara Earl Thomas and Derrick Adams featuring cut paper art works— portraiture as well as rooms wrapped in cut paper. Open through May 1, 2022.

2) Seattle Art Museum: “Imogen Cunningham: A Retrospective” featuring the groundbreaking photography of Imogen Cunningham. Open through Feb. 6, 2022.

3) Pacific Bonsai Museum: This unique museum in Federal Way is located on an old Weyerhauser ermanent exhibit of 150 Bonsais along with a special exhibit “Stone Images XI” of viewing stones. Open through Jan. 9, 2022. Bonsai Solstice happens one night only, Dec. 18 4-7 p.m.

Featured gift ideas

John Carroll makes placemats and trays out of original record album covers. Anne Baumgartner offers an art subscription through regular mail once a year. Subscribers receive four original art pieces throughout the course of the year.

Film and music events

The 30th anniversary screening of Nirvana’s concert at the Paramount Theatre. The concert happened five weeks after their seminal record, “Nevermind” came out. The concert features 19 songs and is the only Nirvana show that was ever shot on 16mm film. This is a one-night-only event on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. Fundraiser for YouthCare.