SEATTLE — Margaret Mullin and Madison Taylor are both artists and performers at Pacific Northwest Ballet. Margaret, hailing from Phoenix, joined PNB in 2008 as an apprentice and has been a soloist since 2013. Born in Gig Harbor, Madison joined PNB in 2015 as a member of corps de ballet. Both have been featured prominently in shows like George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker and Kent Stowell's Swan Lake.

TODAY'S HOT TOPICS

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.