If you've been considering updating your shower, Pacific Bath Company has a holiday deal for you.

Vice President of Pacific Bath Company, Todd Blinn, is here to explain the installation process and why Kohler products stand out from the rest.

SPECIAL OFFER: The first 15 New Day Northwest callers who call in during or after the program will receive 10% off the entire bath project, plus receive a Kohler Recessed Shower Locker and 24" Barre' Shelf with the teak tray (that's more than $2,000 in free upgrades).

Plus, they will have you installed by Christmas. Offer expires 11/30/2019. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Call 206-388-4994 to book an appointment or visit www.pacificbath.com to learn more.

Segment Producer: Heidi Eng.

Sponsored by Pacific Bath Company. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas? Feedback? Contact Us.