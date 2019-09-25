SEATTLE — Overlake Medical Center introduced massage therapy to supplement conventional cancer treatments for patients this summer.

Medical Director of Cancer Services, Dr. Kristi Harrington, MD, Ph.D., specializes in highly individualized and interdisciplinary management of breast cancer in order to reach the best possible outcome for her patients.

She joins us today to discuss the physical and mental benefits of massage therapy, the ideal candidate, and the step-by-step process of this procedure.

Sponsored by Overlake Medical Center. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.