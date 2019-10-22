SEATTLE — parents will explore overindulgence and ways to teach their children how to be accountable and responsible for themselves and towards others.

Parenting can be tough, but non-profits like PNW Parent Education are here to provide high quality, free educational events to help parents navigate the many obstacles and concerns of raising kids.

Lisa Krause teaches family science and parent coaching at Concordia University and will be presenting at their first event. In Overindulgence: Building Resiliency in the Face of the New Normal, she will discuss how the overindulgence of money, space, time, energy, and/or attention could affect families. In addition, she’ll provide practical and easy parenting tools to teach children how to be accountable and responsible for themselves and towards others.

Krause shared some of these tools with us, as well as the importance of identifying overindulgence within your own family. The Test of Four is a tool to help parents identify if overindulgence is happening in their family:

Does it get in the way of development?

Does it take too much of the family resources (time, money, energy)?

Is this really a necessity for your child or is it more for the parent? Are you finding yourself wanting to give in, do things, buy something for your child because it makes you feel better, look good, or wish that you had it when you were growing up?

Does it cause harm to the environment, society, or others?

If you answer yes to any of these questions, this could be an indication that you are overindulging your kid(s).

EVENT INFO

Overindulgence: Building Resiliency in the Face of the New Normal, Wed. Oct. 23, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, Phinney Neighborhood Association (6532 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103)

