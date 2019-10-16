SEATTLE — Divorce doesn't often have a happy ending, but for Nikki DeBartolo and Benjamin Heldfond, it seemed to improve their relationship as friends and co-parents. They were united in the ultimate goal of prioritizing their child's well-being, and after dissolving their marriage, discovered that the process made them more united and better parents.

Nikki and Benjamin bravely share their experience in the new book, Our Happy Divorce. The co-authors joined us to talk about their experience and what they hope readers will gain from their new book.

About the book, Our Happy Divorce

"Nikki and Ben offer readers an inside look at their experience with divorce, while providing a not-so-rare glimmer of hope to other couples who might be going through the same thing, especially in the realm of complicated co-parenting. This unique, raw and very real representation of ‘making it work’ is inspiring to all audiences alike.

By finding common ground, having mutual respect for each other and through the unconditional love they have for their son, Asher, these two are defying the odds."

