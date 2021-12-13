x
New Day Northwest

Our friend Terry Hollimon tries tango! - Terry Tries It

He's got moves on the football field, but how about the dance floor? 🕺 #newdaynw

It's time for another edition of "Terry Tries" where our friend Terry Hollimon tries viewer suggested activities, trends, and more! 

Today's assignment? Learning to tango! Terry got some help from editor and photographer Gloria Angelin and her friend Rasheed. Plus, Amity joined in on the fun too!

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show - follow him on Twitter

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry.  

