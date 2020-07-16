A fashion stylists' 4 easy steps to a fresh closet

Pro tips from Darcy Camden help you organize your closet like a pro with the right sizes and clothes you love most at your fingertips. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — There's nothing like having an organized closet to make you feel accomplished! We asked Stylist Darcy Camden from Styled Seattle for a few tips. You'll find them below. BUT first, let's coo a bit over sweet baby Myles and his big brother Wes. Myles was born on May 18th and we're all about him!

Darcy Camden’s 4 Steps to a Fresh Closet

1. SIZES: Your closet should only contain viable, wearable items—everything else is clutter. Take out everything that is too big or too small. You can’t wear it if it doesn’t fit. You don’t have to get rid of it permanently, but you shouldn’t force yourself to weed through it every day.

2. PRIORITIZE: Ask yourself “Do I have a reason to wear this?” And “Would I buy this now?” Move your most relevant items to the front of your closet. Things that you don’t need or won’t wear can go towards the back or be donated.

3. DOWNSIZE: Notice areas of repetition in your closet and reduce by 25%. Do you have a large collection of jeans? Literally count the pairs and purge one-quarter of them.

4. RE-MERCHANDIZE: The best way to discover new outfits combos is to shake up your organizational system. There’s a reason stores move things around on their floor so often, it makes things feel fresh and new. Change the order of your closet and you’ll find it’s much easier to make new outfit combos

Darcy has a free Clean Your Closet download kit on her website. She also recommends the website ThredUp as a great, easy way to upcycle unwanted clothes. Order a free Clean Out Kit, send in your unwanted items and earn cash or credit at Thredup.com, the world’s largest online thrift store. You can also shop thousands of pre-owned items virtually and safely and find all your favorite brands including designer pieces.

Thanks for the tips, Darcy!