SEATTLE — Ryan Mello (Executive Director of Pierce Conservation District) and Hilary Franz (Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands) join us to give more information on how you can get involved with Orca Recovery Day.

On Sat, Oct. 19, communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Northern California will host events where volunteers can attend talks, plant trees, participate in projects that will enhance rivers and more that will help our region's orca population. Times vary by event.

Individual event details can be found on BetterGround.org where people and organizations can sign up to participate in events near them. Financial donations can be made at PromisethePod.org.

> > Download the My Coast App and help clean up the coast.

