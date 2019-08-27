SEATTLE — We all know that things aren't always as perfect as they seem from the outside, even with a so-called "Dream Job".

After twenty years working with Oprah as Executive Producer and co-President at OWN and Harpo Studios, Sheri Salata realized that while she'd been helping others live their best life, she wasn't actually living her own.

Her new book The Beautiful No tells the story of her transformation and rediscovery of herself in which she and her friend Nancy Hala created The Pillar Life, a life-guidance system that serves as a framework for others to make a for a radical shift in their own experience. Together, they co-host The Sheri and Nancy Show podcast.

Event Info: Sheri Salata & Nancy Hala at The Elliot Bay Book Company

Sheri Salata & Nancy Hala, Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 7 pm, The Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 Tenth Avenue Seattle, WA 98122

