Take these steps to prevent opiod misuse in your own home

More than 130 people die from an opioid overdose every day. That number is expected to grow due to COVID-19. Sponsored by Washington State Health Care Authority.

SEATTLE — Deaths related to the opioid epidemic are on the rise in Washington State. New campaign Starts with One is shining a light on the dangers of abusing opioid medications. The goal is to educate children about when opiate use is appropriate and the dangers posed when they are misused.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Washington State Healthcare Authority, Dr. Charissa Fotinos, talked with us about what opioids, the dangers they can pose to your health, ways people can avoid misusing them, and steps we can all take to curb the opioid crisis.

The Starts With One campaign is the Healthcare Authority beginning the conversation around the opiate use crisis, said Dr. Fotinos.

What can you do to prevent opioid misuse?

Simple steps, like locking up medications in a locked cabinet or locking bag, can prevent them from being misused

Never store opioids in an unlocked cabinet or bathroom where others can access them out of view

Purchase a medication locking bag on Amazon

Safely dispose of your medications at medication take-back sites

Have a conversation with a friend or loved one via Skype, Facetime, etc. about the dangers of sharing and misusing opioids and the importance of keeping each other safe

Research has shown that kids are 50% less likely to use drugs when parents talk to them about the risks. With kids at home during school closures and many parents also at home, we have more opportunities to connect

Talk to your health care provider about alternative pain management options

If you’ve been prescribed opioids and need to take them, ask for a partial fill at the pharmacy