Online bookstore highlights diversity in Science Fiction

Science fiction is something many people escape into and one online community is on a mission to highlight diverse books within the genre.
Founder of Sistah SciFi Isis Asare joins New Day NW to talk about the site.
ABOUT SISTAH SCIFI:
Sistah SciFi, owned by Isis Asare, is a web-based book store and shop that describes itself as “a cauldron of all things Afrofuturism; afro-mysticism; Black sci-fi; and voodoo casting spells to uplift literature written by Black women.”
