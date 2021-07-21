Online bookstore highlights diversity in Science Fiction

Sistah SciFi is a community that celebrates diversity in science fiction and features books written by Black women. #newdaynw

Science fiction is something many people escape into and one online community is on a mission to highlight diverse books within the genre.

Founder of Sistah SciFi Isis Asare joins New Day NW to talk about the site.

ABOUT SISTAH SCIFI:

Sistah SciFi, owned by Isis Asare, is a web-based book store and shop that describes itself as “a cauldron of all things Afrofuturism; afro-mysticism; Black sci-fi; and voodoo casting spells to uplift literature written by Black women.”