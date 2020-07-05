The one-pot chicken dish you'll want to make tonight

SEATTLE — It seems we're all cooking from home more often, so we want delicious food that won't leave us with piles of dishes to wash. It also helps if it's fast and easy. That's not asking too much from this dish!
Samantha Ferraro, of The Little Ferraro Kitchen is cooking from her book, The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen. She shows us how to make One-Pot Paprika Chicken with Olives and Orzo.
One-Pot Paprika Chicken w/Olives & Orzo
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs (907 g) chicken thighs, bone in and skin on
- 2 tsp (10 g) smoked paprika
- ½ tsp salt
- Olive oil, as needed
- 1 shallot, chopped finely
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped finely
- 8 ounces (226 g) dried orzo
- 2 cups (473 ml) chicken stock
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 1 cup (226 g) whole pitted castelvetrano olives
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 °F (176 °C)
- In a bowl, add the chicken and spices, making sure the spices are evenly coated all over.
- Next, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add enough olive oil to coat the bottom. Don’t add too much oil because the chicken will give off its own fat as well.
- Once oil comes to temperature , place chicken thighs, skin side down into the hot pan and cook until a deep golden brown, about 3-4 minutes, then flip chicken over to the other side and cook for an additional 3 minutes.
- Once both sides of the chicken are deep in color, remove to a plate and set aside.
- In the same hot skillet, add the chopped shallot and saute until lightly golden, about 2-3 minutes. Then add the garlic and saute for another minute.
- Add the orzo and stir into all the oil and aromatics (this will give it great flavor), then use your spatula to even out the rice. Add the chicken back into the pan, skin side up and pour in stock.
- Scatter lemon slices and olives and place in oven, covered for 25 minutes. Then remove cover and continue cooking for an additional 12-15 minutes.
