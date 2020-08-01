SEATTLE — Very few people get to meet the Dalai Lama each year, let alone have a 90 minute conversation with him. Through the Compassion 2020 program, six students from Washington were given this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Kaya Sol, A 10th grader at Washington Virtual Academies, was chosen as one of the delegates who traveled to Dharamsala, India late last year. She joined us today in studio to tell us all about her experience. On the trip they were able to see the impacts of charitable work by religious groups. They visited a residential school for refugees and orphans; and a vocational home for refugees with disabilities.

Each student is working to implement their own "Compassion Project" in the community. Kaya is working on starting an organization to provide pillowcases and other essentials to children in the foster system. For right now, people can start helping by saving extra fabrics or donating them to Kaya so she can start making them! She's hoping to partner with local stores to collect extra fabric for the cause. People who are interested in helping with the project can send an email to thepillowbagproject@gmail.com

Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.