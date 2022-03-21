Level up your whiskey cocktails with New York Distilling Company

Allen Katz, founder of NYDC, joined New Day NW to talk Old Fashioneds and how to make one using NYDC whiskey. #newdaynw

Allen Katz, founder of New York Distilling Company, joined New Day NW to talk about a classic drink, the Old Fashioned, and whip up some variations using NYDC's whiskey.

New Day's executive producer Joseph Suttner joined Amity to make some Old Fashioneds of their own, using NYDC's Mister Katz's Rock & Rye whiskey, which comes pre-mixed with rock sugar. Joseph also shared his favorite recipe for a classic Whiskey Sour using NYDC's Ragtime Rye!