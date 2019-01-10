PUYALLUP, Wash. — Oktoberfest is back!

This three-day festival is Washington's largest Munich-style Oktoberfest celebration, featuring live music, Weiner dog races, and of course, food inspired by the festival's roots.

David Laigo of Gutes Essen Haus joins us to demonstrate how to celebrate Oktoberfest at home with an apple fritter recipe.

EVENT INFO

15th Annual Oktoberfest Northwest, Oct. 4-6, Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, WA

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

NEW 80s bands on Friday and Saturday nights – The Spazmatics and Nite Wave

Traditional music with 5-time Grammy Nominee LynnMarie & The Nashville Polka Guys

German biers in steins

German and Bavarian food

Wiener Dog Races (Sunday)

NEW Cornhole Tournament (Saturday, Oct 5 from noon) Cash prize money

Stein Dash 5K and ½ Mile Kids Root Beer Run (Sun, Oct 6)

Family Day -1/2 price on Sunday. Free kids activities including traditional Maypole dance all weekend.

Hammerschlagen Tournament of Champions (Fri & Sat) – cash prizes.

VIP EXPERIENCE: (Fri and Sat) Private Bar area located right by the Munich Festhalle Stage – tickets on sale now limited to 150 per day. 21+

The Sports Haus – giant tv, sports action, bar games. Cornhole, Bier pong. Giant Jenga

Gutes Essen Haus' Apple Fritters - Makes 25

Apple Mix

8 cups Diced fresh Gala apples

8 cups Diced Granny Smith apples

1 ¼ cup Butter

1 ¼ cup Sugar

2 Tbls. Cinnamon

Batter

5 lb Pancake mix – any kind

10 cup Cool water

2 Tbls. Cardamom, ground

2 Tbls. Nutmeg, ground

Oil to deep fry.

Caramel Sauce

1 cup Packed brown sugar

1/2 cup Butter

¼ cup Milk

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract (optional)

Heat oil in a deep pan or home deep fryer. Sautee the diced apples in butter, until tender, then add sugar and cinnamon. Stir and blend. Set aside to cool. This step can be done ahead of time. Stir the dry mix with the cardamom and nutmeg to blend. Mix in the water. If the batter looks too thin, add more pancake mix, and if too thick, add a touch more water. Stir in the cool apples into the batter. Scoop approx. 1 cup of fritters mix and drop into oil until golden brown. Drain. Dust with sugar and caramel sauce.

For the Caramel Sauce

Bring brown sugar, butter, and milk to a gentle boil and cook until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; add vanilla extract.

