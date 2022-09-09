Learn how to make the official cocktail of the US Open

Nick Mautone, creator of the cocktail, lives on Mercer Island, so he joined New Day to show us how to make the Honey Deuce! #newdaynw

The US Open is happening right now in New York City, and recently, team New Day found out that not only does the US Open have an official drink, but the creator of that drink is from Mercer Island!

Nick Mautone joined us to share how to make the Honey Deuce.

Honey Deuce

As the official drink of the US Open, the Honey Deuce is a refreshing take on a raspberry lemonade. The honeydew melon ball garnish perfectly replicates tennis balls and makes you feel like you are in the stands.

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¼ oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka

3 oz Fresh Lemonade

½ oz Chambord®

3 Honeydew Melon Balls

DIRECTIONS:

Fill a chilled highball glass with cubed ice and add GREY GOOSE® Vodka. Top with fresh lemonade and raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.

To make a pitcher of the drink, find the recipe here.

Recipe from greygoose.com