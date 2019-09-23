SEATTLE — In August 2020, AAA Washington and Oceania Cruises are offering a popular 11-day cruise that takes passengers from Southampton, England to several cities across France and Spain, "Get on the bandwagon now," said AAA travel expert Lisa Anciaux.

The coastal start point is a few hours outside of London, giving travelers the opportunity to explore a lively city before or after the main cruise. There are several airlines that offer nonstop flights from Seattle to London which are included in the cruise package, making getting to and from Europe a breeze.

From Southampton, the cruise heads straight to Paris and has shore excursions to iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. Paris is a picturesque place to wind down and sample traditional foods like wine, bread, and escargot. "This trip is in August so the weather's gonna be nice and it's such a beautiful place to walk around."

Another stop is Saint-Malo, a port city on the northwest coast of France. It's a walled city with a rich history and pristine waters, "Great restaurants, great shops, just a really quaint little area to walk around."

Wine enthusiasts will love the stop in Bordeaux, the wine country of France. There are shore excursions that involve wine tasting, but it's also worth exploring other parts of the city, "The Grand Market there is great to walk around in and just meander," said Lisa, "And they have a great waterway and park area."

Bilbao, an industrial port city in northern Spain is home to the Guggenheim.

From there, passengers will move out of France and into Bilbao, an industrial port city in northern Spain. It's home to the Guggenheim, a popular contemporary art museum with beautiful architecture. Downtown Bilbao is an eccentric part of town with a lot to offer. You'll then jump back on the ship to head to La Coruña and the renowned Tower of Hercules before returning full-circle to England.

You'll be out on a ship called the Marina, which is considered a smaller cruise ship holding 1,250 passengers. There are several amenities including a pool and sports deck, a casino, a spa, and 6 restaurants which are at no additional charge. There are several suite types to suit every passenger, from an inside stateroom to the luxurious owner's suite.

AAA Washington members also have access to pre and post-cruise airport transfers as well as complimentary prepaid gratuities. Per stateroom, members also get to choose one of the following for their vacation:

FREE 6 shore excursions

FREE beverage package or

FREE $600 onboard spending credit

To book a package or learn more, contact an AAA travel expert at 1-800-829-5448.

