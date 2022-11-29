This Nutella holiday tree won’t last long on your table!

This holiday treat is easy and delicious! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Christmas trees aren't just for looking pretty and sitting quietly — you can also eat them! Especially when they're filled with Nutella.

We're always on the look out for easy and delicious treats that will wow guests and producer Suzie Wiley found one you'll love.

Nutella Christmas Tree

INGREDIENTS:

1 package puff pastry

3/4 cup Nutella

1 beaten egg

powder sugar to garnish (optional)

peppermint to garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Remove puff pastry from freezer until thawed for at least 30 minutes. Place on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Roll dough thinly, spread nutella, cover with remaining pastry dough, cut into tree shape, and twist each branch. Brush with beaten egg. Bake at 350 degree for 17-22 minutes. Garnish with powdered sugar & peppermint if desired.