'Jay's Gay Agenda' is a modern coming-of-age story set in Seattle

Celebrate Pride Month with a fresh new read from genderqueer author Jason June! He joins New Day NW to discuss his debut YA novel "Jay's Gay Agenda" and the importance of telling LGBTQIA+ stories.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
There’s one thing Jay Collier knows for sure—he’s a statistical anomaly as the only out gay kid in his small rural Washington town. While all his friends can’t stop talking about their heterosexual hookups and relationships, Jay can only dream of his own firsts, compiling a romance to-do list of all the things he hopes to one day experience — his Gay Agenda.
Then, against all odds, Jay’s family moves to Seattle and he starts his senior year at a new high school with a thriving LGBTQIA+ community. For the first time ever, Jay feels like he’s found where he truly belongs. But as Jay begins crossing items off his list, he’ll soon be torn between his heart and his hormones, his old friends and his new ones ... because after all, life and love don’t always go according to plan.
