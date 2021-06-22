'Jay's Gay Agenda' is a modern coming-of-age story set in Seattle

It's the first young adult novel from author Jason June. #newdaynw

Celebrate Pride Month with a fresh new read from genderqueer author Jason June! He joins New Day NW to discuss his debut YA novel "Jay's Gay Agenda" and the importance of telling LGBTQIA+ stories.

My debut YA novel about gay hopes and dreams and love and sex and hormones and relationships is out TODAY!! JAY’S GAY AGENDA is such a piece of my rainbow heart that I hope shows just how beautiful and exciting and layered it is to be queer. HAPPY PRIDE! pic.twitter.com/JnzMJBqHAZ — Jason June JAY'S GAY AGENDA is OUT NOW! 🌈📓 (@HeyJasonJune) June 1, 2021

ABOUT THE BOOK:

There’s one thing Jay Collier knows for sure—he’s a statistical anomaly as the only out gay kid in his small rural Washington town. While all his friends can’t stop talking about their heterosexual hookups and relationships, Jay can only dream of his own firsts, compiling a romance to-do list of all the things he hopes to one day experience — his Gay Agenda.

Then, against all odds, Jay’s family moves to Seattle and he starts his senior year at a new high school with a thriving LGBTQIA+ community. For the first time ever, Jay feels like he’s found where he truly belongs. But as Jay begins crossing items off his list, he’ll soon be torn between his heart and his hormones, his old friends and his new ones ... because after all, life and love don’t always go according to plan.