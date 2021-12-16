Remember these old toys?

Producer Suzie Wiley joined New Day NW to walk us through much loved vintage toys that span generations. #newdaynw

There is a ton of nostalgia around the toys we played with as kids and if you're a parent you may have bought these toys for your own children or remember what they played.

Producer Suzie Wiley rounded up toys from our staff's old toy boxes and walked us through vintage toys that span generations.

Featured Nostalgic Toys

Care Bears: Started in 1982 (almost 40 years ago!) There are many kinds of bears and they all have different personalities.

Lite-Brite: Started in 1967 and has certainly stood the ultimate test of time. It still has the same forms for lights. These days, you can even print them from home.

The Speak and Spell: From 1978. This was featured in the movie, "E.T.", and got him home. In a time when people are forgetting how to spell because computers do it all, one could say that spelling is power!

Lincoln Logs: This toy has also stood the test of time because it is over one hundred years old (1916) and is still going strong.

Tonka Trucks: Started in 1947 and are still very popular.

Super Nintendo: This first came out in 1990 and is a favorite for vintage gamers who loved playing Atari and Super Mario. The one featured in this segment is the (very cute) mini version that came out in 2017.

Tamagotchi: Considered by some to be a precursor to the cell phone for kids. It came out in 1996. If yours is still alive to this day, you are the elite.