Looking back on New Day NW's Nostalgia Special

Musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding, hosts of the podcast Switched on Pop , joined us to talk about music and nostalgia.

But seriously, isn't it interesting how music is the key to so many memories?

Have you ever heard a song on the radio that uses a part of an old favorite? That's called sampling — where the artist uses a riff of an old song to tug at your heartstrings (and because it sounds cool!)

Tamagotchi: Considered by some to be a precursor to the cell phone for kids. It came out in 1996. If yours is still alive to this day, you are the elite.

Super Nintendo: This first came out in 1990 and is a favorite for vintage gamers who loved playing Atari and Super Mario. The one featured in this segment is the (very cute) mini version that came out in 2017.

Lincoln Logs: This toy has also stood the test of time because it is over one hundred years old (1916) and is still going strong.

The Speak and Spell: From 1978. This was featured in the movie, "E.T.", and got him home. In a time when people are forgetting how to spell because computers do it all, one could say that spelling is power!

Lite-Brite: Started in 1967 and has certainly stood the ultimate test of time. It still has the same forms for lights. These days, you can even print them from home.

Care Bears: Started in 1982 (almost 40 years ago!) There are many kinds of bears and they all have different personalities.

Producer Suzie Wiley rounded up toys from our staff's old toy boxes and walked us through vintage toys that span generations.

There is a ton of nostalgia around the toys we played with as kids and if you're a parent you may have bought these toys for your own children or remember what they played.

"We have more than 30 vendors around here," Gladys Luna, Fremont Vintage Mall assistant manager said. "And that's how we get our antique and vintage stuff."

At Fremont Vintage Mall you can find diverse and classic items including local sports team merchandise, clothing, records, furniture, and prints of Seattle in the 19th century.

We can't go back in time, even though sometimes we really want to, but we can own things that remind us of the past.

Those nostalgic places we all hold dear are disappearing, especially in Seattle. If we want to preserve them, we all need to get involved and take action. Feliks recommends paying attention and engaging with what is going on in your neighborhood. The places that will get saved the most are public places such as public artworks and parks, like the Troll under the Fremont bridge . For everyone who loves Gasworks Park, Magnusson Park, and other parks around the city, get involved in your community and take ownership of your area. Be vocal to your leaders and let them you love those places and you want them preserved for everyone to use.

To give us further perspective on this type of nostalgia, historian Feliks Banel reminisced with us on New Day NW and talked about past iconic places of Seattle.

Physical places like restaurants, cafes, parks, and niche corners in a city are often memory keepers that remind us of bygone moments from past times in our lives. These might be places we visited with friends and family, and places we frequented as part of the rituals from past parts of our lives. This type of nostalgia is especially true in Seattle, where the city's growth is squeezing out many iconic places close to the city's culture that future generations and locals will never get to experience.

Top 10 nostalgic fashion trends that made a comeback in 2021 :

You know the saying, if you wore something once, just wait and it will be in fashion again.

We talked with New Day stylist Darcy Camden to come up with her top ten nostalgic fashion looks that are back in 2021.

Featured Items

10. Vests. Oversize vests, sweater vests, leather vests. Everyone had vests in the 90s, and I honestly thought we had put them to rest. But earlier this year, I started seeing vests in stores again (here’s my personal fave)—and I predict vests will be a HUGE trend for men and women in 2022.

9. Shoulder pads. Go big or go home! That’s the trend when it comes to shoulder detailing on blazers and blouses. It’s almost impossible to find a women’s blazer these days that isn’t exaggerated at the shoulders. Luckily for anyone who doesn’t love this trend, most shoulder pads can be easily removed.

8. Tutus. If you watched the original "Sex and the City" when it debuted in 1998, you remember the opening scene with Carrie Bradshaw strutting down the street in a tutu. Sarah Jessica Parker has revived this trend (she wore a tulle skirt to the premiere of "And Just Like That") and gave us all the green light to wear tutu-inspired dresses like this tulle wonder from Adriana Papell.

7. Velour. Jennifer Lopez made us all want velour jumpsuits in the early 2000s, and now that she’s wearing them again (along with other celebrities like Kim Kardashian), it’s safe to say they’re back.

6. Sweater Sets. Matching cardigan and shell sets were all the rage in the 90s—in fact, women I know vowed to never wear them again. I can’t tell you how many sweater sets I’ve purged from clients’ closets over the past decade. So, ironically, now they’re cool again. If anyone happens to have a cardigan set hanging out in the back of their closet, you might want to dust it off and wear it again in the new year.

5. Commuter sneakers. The working women of the 80s invented wearing sneakers with dressier attire, and 40 years later, we’re embracing this trend again. After the pandemic, almost no one wants to suffer in heels, so I don’t see this sneaker trend going away any time soon.

4. Overalls. Many women who love jumpsuits embraced the new version of this trend, which is much more fitted and flattering. My favorite are at Madewell.

3. Bike shorts. When I think of bike shorts in the 80s, I think of Princess Diana rocking long tight shorts with oversize sweatshirts. Today, the fashion girls are rocking them with combat boots and oversize blazers, another retro-inspired trend.

2. High-waisted jeans. If you’re old enough to remember the SNL Mom Jean sketch, you’re old enough to remember thinking high rise jeans were the polar opposite of cool. Now, it’s nearly impossible to find anything lower than a mid-rise and Mom Jeans are the most coveted denim style. I recommend Levi’s Ribcage. They’re super high waist (12"!), but almost everyone I introduce to these jeans falls in love with them.

1. Scrunchies and headbands. I never would have guessed that in the year 2021, as an almost 40-year-old adult woman, I’d be rocking scrunchies and headbands in public. But here we are. My favorite scrunchies are giant and look like a piece of art on my head, and a simple elegant headband is my secret weapon for instantly elevating any look.