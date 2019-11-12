SEATTLE — Here in the Pacific Northwest, we take our thrift shopping pretty seriously.

If you're searching for the ultimate one-stop thrift shop, check out the Northwest Thrift-Con held in downtown Tacoma. The convention features over fifty curated vintage dealers, photo booths, live DJs, food, drinks, and more!

The convention also provides participants with educational and networking opportunities, offering sewing workshops and panel discussions.

Founder of Vee Vintage, Virginia Frances stops by to show off some of the pieces you could see at the convention and gives us some tips for thrift shopping and outfit curation.

EVENT INFO: Northwest Thrift-Con, Sun. Dec. 15, Court House Square, 1102 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402. Get Tickets at NWThriftcon.com.

