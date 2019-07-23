SEATTLE — Doing your part to help our planet is easier than ever, with the smallest of actions leading to a big difference. The Shoreline Solar Project is striving to teach others how a more sustainable lifestyle is achievable with their Northwest SolarFest event on July 27. There will be live music, speakers, food, and activities for the kids.

Maryn Wynne from the Shoreline Solar Project has some options you can take advantage of to implement sustainable solutions in your home.

Northwest SolarFest

Visit Shoreline Solar Project's Renewable Energy and Sustainable Living Fair on July 27, 10:00AM to 5:00PM at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Avenue North, Shoreline.

