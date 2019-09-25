SEATTLE — Ski season is just around the corner, and it's never too early to get in shape.

NW Fitness Project co-owner Kyle Davis and in-house trainer Larissa Walker joins us to demonstrate exercises to strengthen the proper muscles to take on the slopes.

The Northwest Fitness Project will be kicking off their Winter Sports Conditioning class on Tuesday, October 1st at 7:30 AM. You can register online.

NW Fitness Project co-owner Kyle Davis.

NW Fitness Project

Northwest Fitness Project, 3601 Greenwood Ave. N Seattle, WA 98109

