Calling all chocolate lovers - the Northwest Chocolate Festival is approaching, and we have a little taste of what you can expect.

Founder and producer, Brian Cisneros, joins us to share some sweet treats, talk about fair trade chocolate, and what to expect at this year's festivities.

Holiday Hot Chocolate with citrus and spice:

1 bar of Theo Chocolate - 70% Dark Chocolate (Note: Theo is a local Seattle brand)

1 orange (for zest only)

1 stick of cinnamon (for grating)

1 vanilla bean (optional)

Water (hot)

Half and Half (cream) or Non-Dairy Milk

Whipping cream - fresh heavy whipping cream and cocoa powder

Demerara Sugar

Sea Salt

Event Info:

Acclaimed as one of the best shows for chocolate in the world, the Northwest Chocolate Festival is back with exhibitors from over twenty countries and countless classes, workshops, and seminars.

10th Annual Northwest Chocolate Festival, Nov 9-10, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Pier 91 Smith Cove Cruise Terminal, 2001 W Garfield St, Seattle

