This new procedure redefines facial contours while boosting collagen production.

If you're looking to refresh your skin, Northwest Aesthetics may have a solution. The polydioxanone (PDO) thread lift treatment uses PDO threads, similar to medical sutures, to create micro-injuries in the skin, stimulating collagen growth and tissue contraction.

The benefits of the procedure include:

Improved jawline definition

Reduced appearance of nasal-labial folds (smile lines)

Reduced appearance of marionette lines (droopy or wrinkled skin from mouth to chin)

Lift to the mid-face and cheeks

Treatment of loose, slack facial skin

Boosts collagen production

The treatment can last about 45 min to an hour, including numbing time.

Northwest Aesthetics Medical Director, Olga Voloshina, and Nurse Kasey Carter sit down to walk through the procedure and who the ideal candidate is.

