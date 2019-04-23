SEATTLE — At a time when access to comprehensive care is critical, Northpoint Washington is opening a new 44-bed inpatient addiction and behavioral treatment facility in Edmonds.

Northpoint Washington programs are evidenced-based, integrated approaches that help individuals from every walk of life seek treatment, go back to work, repair relationships with friends and families, and feel at home in their community. Northpoint Washington President Robert Castan and Vice President Logan Stroud join New Day Northwest to talk about the new facility.

OPEN HOUSE: Before their opening day on April 29th, Northpoint Washington is holding a public open house on Friday, April 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 7416 212th St. SW, Edmonds. Edmonds Mayor Dave Early will cut the ribbon to open the new facility at 11:45 a.m.

