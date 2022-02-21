Get an inside look into Nordstrom with 'The Nordy Pod'

Pete Nordstrom joined New Day NW to talk about the new podcast. Plus, a few facts that may surprise you. #newdaynw

Nordstrom is a Pacific Northwest brand that is beloved across the U.S.

Part of that success is due to its well-known customer service and constant efforts to find new ways of connecting better with customers.

Nordstrom's latest venture is "The Nordy Pod" with Pete Nordstrom, which lets the world listen to the conversations inside the company and tells us who the people of Nordstrom are, what they do, and why they do it.

For more on the new podcast, as well as a few surprising facts and folklore, president and chief brand officer Pete Nordstrom joined New Day NW.

About The Nordy Pod with Pete Nordstrom:



Pete Nordstrom began his career at Nordstrom when he was 12 years old working in a Nordstrom stockroom. Along the way, he’s had the chance to meet iconic artists, CEOs, community leaders, and fashion entrepreneurs — as well as many of our thousands of employees and millions of customers. "The Nordy Pod" is his way of inviting Nordstrom’s customers and employees into those conversations and celebrating the people who make this business what it is today. The podcast is for anyone who is interested in the fashion industry, who has experienced Nordstrom’s best-in-class customer service, or who just enjoys listening to candid conversations between interesting people.