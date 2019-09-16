SEATTLE — Whether you want to donate to a reputable charity or start an organization from scratch, there are plenty of things you should be aware of when you set out to support a cause. It's extremely important to stay educated, but it can be difficult to figure out which cause to focus on. Nancy Bacon is the Associate Director of Washington Nonprofits and joins New Day to discuss strategies for running and supporting nonprofits.

The Tools for Running an Effective Nonprofit Workshop will take place Sat, Sep. 21 from 9 AM to 3 PM and the Phinney Neighborhood Association. To register, visit the Washington Nonprofits website. They also offer online courses.

