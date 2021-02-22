x
NO to skinny jeans & side parts, YES to Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese?! - Hot Topics

Wait... so wearing skinny jeans is no longer cool?! Amity, Jackie Cunningham, Brian Trendler and Suzie Wiley discuss.
Credit: KING 5
Brian Trendler, Suzie Wiley, Amity Addrisi and Jackie Cunningham chat Cheetos and more on Hot Topics!

SEATTLE — Things are getting heated in today's round of Hot Topics!

Radio host Jackie Cunningham, LAF Tech Founder Brian Trendler and New Day Producer Suzie Wiley join Amity to discuss their hot takes on popular news:

  • Gen Z says side parts, skinny jeans, and the laughing crying emoji are OUT. Why?! But more importantly, why do we care?!
  • What is happening in this world? Cheetos Mac N Cheese?! 
  • Amity recently made a regretable hot (pink) impulse buy! What have you bought that you regret or too much of?
  • When Pandemic is over what will you be happy to hopefully never see again (besides masks)?
  • Washington state was ranked 15th in the nation in a survey done on workplace food theft! So the question is... would you ever take your coworker's lunch? Have you...?!

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley.  