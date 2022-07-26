Nicole Taylor shares a delicious recipe for pretzel fried chicken

The recipe comes from her new cookbook "Watermelon and Red Birds." #newdaynw

If you love coming together with your family for a summer cookout, we have the cookbook for you.

Nicole Taylor's new book "Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations," has cheerful, easy-to-make recipes that are perfect for any get together. She joined the show to share a recipe for pretzel fried chicken!

PRETZEL FRIED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups “everyday” olive oil

2 large eggs

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken cutlets

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons water

1 cup panko bread crumbs

10 pretzel sticks, finely ground in a food processor (1 cup)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Place a wire rack on a baking sheet and set it next to the stove. Season the chicken cutlets with the fish sauce and set aside. Prepare a dredging station with three bowls or shallow baking dishes. Put the flour in the first bowl and season with salt and pepper. In the second bowl, whisk together the eggs and water. In the third, stir together the panko, ground pretzels, and chicken salt to combine. Dredge each chicken piece in the flour first, shaking off any excess, then dip into the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off, and finally dredge in the bread crumb mixture to coat. Working in batches, add the chicken cutlets to the hot oil and shallow-fry for about 4 minutes per side, until the breading is golden brown and the cutlets reach 165°F on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer to the wire rack and season with additional salt. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Serve hot.