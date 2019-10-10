Cooking dinner for the whole family can be challenging, especially if it's a family of picky eaters.

Nicole Magryta's new book "Nourish Your Tribe: Empowering Parents to Grow Strong, Smart, Successful Kids" is filled with easy recipes to please the fussiest eaters.

She joins us today to give her advice on family meals and share her recipe for a healthy twist on hash browns.

Spaghetti Squash Hash Browns:

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

2 tsp ghee

1–2 eggs, pasture-raised

1⁄2 tsp garlic powder

1⁄2 tsp onion powder

1⁄2 tsp sea salt

1⁄4 tsp black pepper

3–4 tbsp arrowroot starch

1–2 tbsp ghee

Preheat oven to 375° F, convection preferred.

Slice the spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds to discard. Rub 2 tsp of ghee on flesh of each half. Place cut side down on a rimmed sheet pan. Roast for 45 minutes, or until flesh is tender. Let cool.

Scoop out flesh of spaghetti squash with fork and place in medium-sized bowl. With a clean kitchen towel, wrap squash in towel and squeeze out as much water as possible. Discard water and place spaghetti squash back in bowl.

Stir in egg, garlic powder, onion powder, sea salt, pepper, and starch until combined.

Heat 1 tbsp ghee in cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Place 4–5 small patties on skillet and pan fry 4–5 minutes on each side. They should be rather thin in order to crisp up. Patties are ready to flip when they are golden brown on each side.

Serve by themselves, with eggs, with a dollop of cottage cheese, or simply with grass-fed butter.

For more adventurous eaters, I like to add more texture and color with scallions, fresh herbs, fresh garlic, or minced onion.

