SEATTLE — Bestselling author, Nic Stone, is known for her ability to include topics such as social justice and sexuality in novels geared towards young adults. In her latest novel, Jackpot, Stone covers the struggles of class, money, and first love.

The author sits down to talk about her new novel and why she enjoys writing about tough topics for young people.

ABOUT JACKPOT

Meet Rico: high school senior and afternoon-shift cashier at the Gas 'n' Go, who after school and work races home to take care of her younger brother. Every. Single. Day. When Rico sells a jackpot-winning lotto ticket, she thinks maybe her luck will finally change, but only if she--with some assistance from her popular and wildly rich classmate Zan--can find the ticket holder who hasn't claimed the prize. But what happens when have and have-nots collide? Will this investigative duo unite...or divide?

Nic Stone creates two unforgettable characters in one hard-hitting story about class, money--both too little and too much--and how you make your own luck in the world.

EVENT INFO

Nic Stone in conversation with Martha Brockenbrough- Jackpot Tues, Oct 15, 7 pm, Third Place Books - Seward Books.

Join Third Place Books in welcoming Nic Stone, author of the New York Times bestselling Dear Martin and Odd One Out, with her new book, JACKPOT. Nic will be joined in conversation with Martha Brockenbrough, author of The Game of Love and Death and Unpresidented.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.