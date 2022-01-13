Hawk Zone: Debriefing the last game and looking at what's next

Cliff Avril and Terry Hollimon broke down the last game of the season and what could happen next. #newdaynw

The Seahawks claimed victory over the Cardinals earlier this week, winning 38 - 30.

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to break down where many of the players are at as the season comes to a close for the Seahawks.

Many said they looked like the team fans wanted to see all season and that it was their best game.

The team's offense fired on all cylinders with a breakout game from Rashaad Penny.

Cliff emphasized that Penny has been through a lot over the past few years from being called a 'wasted draft pick' after a limited number of games in his play history to many people asking why he was kept on the roster. Will the Seahawks be able to keep him now that he has been leading in the NFL week after week?

Bobby Wagner missed the last couple of games due to injury and Jordan Brooks was able to step in and fill the role in the defense. His performance impressed many. What can the Seahawks do to keep him at this level?

Quandre Diggs was carted off the field with a broken leg and dislocated ankle during the game this week. While he is certain to bounce back by week one of next season, will the team and the NFL disregard his history of good performance on the team and let him walk? According to Cliff, whatever happens to Diggs will show what the Seahawks and the NFL are really all about.

Terry Hollimon is a former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show