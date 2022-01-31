Protect your privacy with this sound-blocking phone charger! 5 gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show

Featured Tech

Felaqua Connect by Sure Petcare: This smart water bowl for cats monitors drinking habits for up to 32 cats. By monitoring the microchip in your pet, you can track how often, how much, and when they drink. This can help track changes in health as pets age.



OWC MiniStack STX: If you love to do work with digital photography, audio, or video, this tool is for you. Ministack is a storage system device and hub combo. It works for Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Android Tablets. it has many port options and enough storage for photography, audio & video editing. It supports data transfer speeds of up to 700MB per second.



Cradle Block-n-Talk from Pozio.com: In the ongoing issue of smart technology versus privacy, we hear a lot about how our smartphones and installed apps are listening to our private conversations at home and reporting that data to private companies. Here's a solution: this wireless phone charging dock blocks the sound around it while your phone is charging. It has a controllable feature that blocks the personal assistant feature and locks any apps from hearing voices.



Nanotech Organolyte Batteries: Standard Lithium-Ion batteries are in just about everything from rechargeable devices like phones to most tech toys. While safe for the most part, they can be potentially dangerous as they risk exploding or catching on fire when put under extreme pressure and heat. The new Nanotech Organolyte Batteries can withstand the heat and pressure that standard lithium-ion batteries are unable to, making them much safer.