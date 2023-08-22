New shop celebrates happiness & Disney with Cinderella and lots of magic!

Erica Howard, owner of The Happiest Tees on Earth, opens her first store this Saturday, Aug. 26th in Sedro-Wooley.

SEATTLE — Erica Howard is the owner of the amazing online store turned brick-and-mortar Happiest Tees on Earth. But she is is also the inventor of what is now known as the Cinderella Latte.

She worked at Starbucks and experimented with the white chocolate mocha and adding in Pumpkin Spice.

Now you can ask them to make you a Cinderella Latte – White Chocolate mocha with ½ Pumpkin Spice and ½ White Chocolate!

The grand opening of her brick-and-mortar store is on August 26th with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Cinderella, Mary Poppins and Cinderella Lattes will be there from 10-12! A Jenny Cookies Popup will also be fully stocked with magical treats!