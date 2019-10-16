SEATTLE — The Sea Gals have rebranded, and now with the inclusion of male cheerleaders, they are the Seahawks Dancers. That's right - for the first time in team history, the Seahawks have added male cheerleaders to the squad.

Director, Courtney Moore, and Seahawks Dancer Caroline talked with us about the new team and how you can help support a month of cancer awareness activities to promote early detection long through the NFL’s Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative.

RELATED: Crucial Catch: The best defense against cancer is a good offense

How to Participate - Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer

Seattle Seahawks host the team's annual Crucial Catch Game, Oct. 20 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans can support Crucial Catch activities throughout the month of October, including:

Crucial Cash

During the month of October, the Seahawks will donate 12% of the proceeds from in-store Pro Shop purchases of Crucial Catch headwear to Crucial Cash. In partnership with Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan, Crucial Cash funds will help local patients who cannot cover the incidental costs of cancer treatment.

Additional donations will be taken at all Pro Shop locations throughout the month of October.

The Seahawks will be auctioning off game-worn items from players and coaches to benefit Crucial Cash. Visit Auctions.Seahawks.com and click the “Charity” tab to view the items.

Blue Friday Rally

The American Cancer Society will host a special Blue Friday rally at noon on Friday, Oct. 18, at Westlake Park in downtown Seattle located at 401 Pine Street. Fans are invited to participate in a traditional pep rally featuring Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder and mascot Blitz.

At the Game

CenturyLink Field concessions will donate $0.25 from every Dasani bottled water purchase to Crucial Cash.

Fans can celebrate family and friends affected by cancer by personalizing an “I CELEBRATE” placard, which will be available at all four Seahawks Pro Shop locations as well as on October 20 pregame in Touchdown City.

Campaign Colors

As an encouragement to schedule regular healthcare screenings, fans will see a variety of colors throughout the campaign that represent multiple cancers that can be detected early, including:

Navy: Colon Cancer

Pink: Breast Cancer

Lavender: All Cancers

Teal: Cervical Cancer

Blue: Prostate Cancer

Gold: Childhood Cancers

White: Lung Cancer

The CenturyLink Field arch lights will also feature an array of these colors the week leading up to the game to represent the campaign.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.